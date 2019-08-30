Cats attacked with "scalding hot water" found in Limerick town

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGERY BELOW

THREE cats with severe burn injuries have been found in Newcastlewest by a West Limerick animal rescue group.

One of the cats is receiving treatment for the deep-tissue injuries, which are believed to be caused by “scalding hot water.”

Meanwhile, the other two injured cats have yet to be rescued, with attempts being made by Deel Animal Action Group to bring them to safety.

A picture of one of the abused animals has been met with shock and disgust by the public after it was shared on Facebook by the group, with donations pouring in for their treatment.

In the post, the group said: “The unthinkable has happened!”

“Recently we were notified of three cats that have been coming into someone’s yard and eating their family cats food. The finder was concerned about them as they had what appeared to be burn marks on them.

“She took photos and sent them to us straight away. One of our volunteers went out and managed to trap one of them (we are still trying to trap the other two).”

Upon taking the injured cat to the vet, it was confirmed that the creature was a victim of an attack using hot water.

“To say we are outraged and disgusted that people can do this to any animal is an understatement. We are aware of who may be responsible for this despicable, inhumane, and downright cowardly act of abuse of these poor babies and will be reporting it to the ISPCA as well as the gardai.

“We hope you are ashamed of yourselves,” they added.

Treatment for the cats will take at least four days, and will involve “heavy sedation and pain relief” before being taken to a foster home for further recovery.

“No one deserves to be treated in this way, let alone a defenseless animal that is just trying to survive and get by in life.”