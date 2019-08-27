Deaths in Limerick - August 27, 2019

The death has occurred of Patrick Broderick, Dromtrasna Collins, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick who died on Saturday August 24th. 2019, following a farm accident.

Patrick, son of the late Patrick and brother of the late Hannah Marie is very sadly missed by his loving mother Kathleen, brothers Dan, David and Denis, sisters Nora Mary Barrett (Castlemahon) and Kathleen, nieces, nephew, aunts, brother-in-law Tom, sister-in-law Aileen, Denis’s partner Joanne, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Wednesday from 5.00 p.m. followed by removal at 8.00 p.m. to Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.00 a.m. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Irish Community Rapid Response Air Ambulance Service.

The death has occurred of Maurice (Mossie) Crowley, Kilbreedy East, Kilmallock, Limerick and late of Kilbreedy East Kilmallock.Peacefully Mossie much loved son of Anne Denihan and the late Maurice Crowley. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Patrick and Tom, sister Lilian, stepfather Gerard, brother-in-law Sean, sisters-in-law Fiona and Rosemary, stepbrother Tommy, stepsister Pauline, aunt Kitty, nephews and nieces, cousins, and his friends and staff at Cedar Drive 1, Bawnmore.

Reposing at Our Lady of Limerick Church Bawnmore, on Wednesday from 4-7pm. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Thursday. Burial afterwards in Kilbreedy Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michelle McGrath, Oakfield, Fr Russell Road, Limerick City, Limerick on August 26th 2019, unexpectedly. Cherished daughter of Declan and Ann. Beloved sister of Jean and Lisa. Wonderful aunt to Alex. Sadly missed by her loving partner Wayne, grandmother Josephine, aunts, uncles, cousins, Ger, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to Raheen Church. Requiem mass on Thursday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Bernard Ryan, 25th August 2019 (Clondalkin and formerly of Hospital, Co. Limerick), unexpectedly, at home; beloved husband of Bernie and much loved father of Caroline, Richie, Ben, Stephen, Laura and William. Bernard will be very sadly missed by his loving wife, children, grandchildren Leanne, Robyn, Shannon, Cameron, Molly, Alanna, Alex, Ryan, Mia, Sarah, Codie, Peyton, Eve and not forgetting Kate, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 4pm to 7pm. House private thereafter. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in Church of the Presentation of Our Lord in the Temple, Knockmitten and afterwards for burial in Newlands Cross Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, to The Irish Heart Foundation. Donation box in Church.