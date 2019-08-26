Limerick Fire Service dispatched to Kilmallock blaze
Two units of Limerick Fire and Rescue service were dispatched from Kilmallock fire station
FIREFIGHTERS are tackling a blaze in Sarsfield Street in Kilmallock.
Fire personnel were dispatched to a fire in a building in the street.
Two units have been dispatched from Kilmallock fire station, and three from Rathkeale.
It’s understood the fire is in an apartment complex, and broke out around 9pm this evening.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on