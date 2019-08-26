Post-mortem of tragic Limerick farmer takes place

THE post-mortem took place this Monday of the Abbeyfeale farmer, Patrick Broderick who was killed following an accident on his farm at the weekend.

Mr Broderick, who was in his 40s, died when a wall collapsed on him on Saturday. It is understood he was cutting a trench when the wall fell on him and he sustained injuries which proved to be fatal.

The emergency services were quickly on the scene at the family farm in Mountmahon but Mr Broderick was pronounced dead.

Sadly, it is not the first tragedy to befall the Broderick family. Patrick’s sister Hanna was killed as a child in a road accident.

Since Saturday’s accident, neighbours and friends have been calling to the roadside farmhouse Patrick shared with his mother Kathleen and a brother, Dan. He is also survived by two other brothers, Denis and David and his sisters Nora Mary and Kathleen, who is extremely well-known in the Desmond League Schoolboys and Schoolgirls Soccer League.

His father, also Patrick, predeceased him.

The accident has cast a deep pall over the town and the farming community in West Limerick. An investigation into the accident began yesterday when members of the Health and Safety Authority arrived at the Broderick farm.

The removal of Mr Broderick’s remains will take place this Wednesday evening and the Requiem Mass is now expected to take place, led by Canon Tony Mullins on Thursday.