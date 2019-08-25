Man in hospital after suspected stabbing in Limerick City
A huge crime scene was set up in William Street this Sunday afternoon
A YOUNG man is in hospital this Sunday afternoon following a suspected stabbing in William Street.
A huge crime scene has been set up in the area. It’s understood the victim was stabbed twice.
He was taken to University Hospital Limerick, where his condition is currently unknown.
A number of businesses which were trading in the area have been forced to close temporarily following the incident.
