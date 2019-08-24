Limerick's Dunraven family return O'Connell 'death mask' to State

THE death mask of great Irish liberator Daniel O’Connell is to be returned to the state after 161 years in the ownership of Limerick’s Dunraven family.

The Countess of Dunraven, Geraldine Dunraven confirmed the news to this Saturday’s Irish Times newspaper.

The mask will be presented to the Office of Public Works (OPW) at the Daniel O’Connell Summer School in Derrynane House.

The Countess of Dunraven, of Adare, said: “We have been proud to be the possessor of such an item. We have decided to return this mask to its rightful home at Derrynane House, the historical home of the O’Conell family this Heritage Week in 2019.”

The Countess said her husband’s ancestor, the third Lord Dunraven, was a personal friend of Daniel O’Connell.

Some minor repairs need to be carried out on the mask.

Following this, it will be placed on public display at Derrynane House in Derrynane, Co Kerry