Criminal scores note from man who was not being 'street wise', says garda

A man standing on Cruises Street at 8.20 pm last Sunday was the victim of an opportunist crime.

He had a €20 note in his hand and suddenly a male in his late teens, strolled up and whipped the money from his hand before he ran off.

Sgt Ber Leetch commented, “You must always be aware of who is around you and where your personal property is when you’re out and about.

Gardai call it being street wise. Like the mobile phone keep your cash out of sight too.”