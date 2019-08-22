Louise Loves - Express yourself at PaintClub

Release your inner Picasso on the ultimate night out with a twist! Last Wednesday, I enjoyed my first PaintClub experience. Arriving to Amber night club on Howley’s Quay I met with lead artist Laura Dunne! Laura sat and chatted with me as her PaintClub assistants busily prepared the pop up studio.

The first of its type in Ireland – the experience was started three years ago in Galway by owner and brains behind Paintclub Ireland Aisling Kearney Burke, who says the idea grew from“passion for paint, prosecco, cocktails & pints, in that order!”

“Paintclub have teams of experienced, qualified artists across Leinster, Munster and Connacht’, partnering with exceptional venues the experience is always unique.

Laura explains that Paintclub is a “Great way to spend a night with friends or on a date”

“I lead the class from the top of the room, the paintings are accessible to all abilities sometimes using stencils or free hand drawing but there is always someone on hand to help out and keep you on track.”

“There’s never any pressure- its best not to take yourself too seriously and just enjoy the process’

“No one ever believes they’ll be happy with the end result especially when they see the task at the beginning- but it always works out and people always leave delighted with their painting.”

Free your inner creative while sipping on your drink of choice and most of all enjoy the novelty of creating your very own masterpiece. Once you’ve donned the famous PaintClub apron and arm yourself with brushes and paint the fun really begins! The class is very easy to follow and there is always someone on hand to keep you on task. The night kicked off at 19:30pm and by 23:00 we were proudly posing with our finished works of art.

I couldn’t recommend the experience highly enough. The ideal occasion for a special event, birthday, hen night or just an excuse to head out with friends, PaintClub also cater for corporate events and private groups. Upcoming events and venues can be seen on paintclub.ie – and I recommend you check out their social pages and peruse the artworks created to date! It was a first but certainly not the last PaintClub for me.

MUNGRET MUSIC FESTIVAL

In its fourth year, Mungret Music Festival is set to be bigger and better than ever before, with two jam packed nights of all the best in Irish country music! Saturday’s line up includes; The Four of Us, Something Happens, Tiny Giants, Brian Deady and Paddy Casey.

At lunchtime on Sunday there will be activities for all the family on site at Mungret St. Pauls GAA Club in Mungret village. The music will see country stars Derek Ryan, Cliona Hagan and The Ryan Turner Band take to the stage! Also taking on the bill, Olivia Douglas, Stuart Moyles, All Folk’d Up and Cailíní Lua will ensure your weekend is one to remember!

Tickets are available online now at mungretmusicfestival.com – Guaranteed to be a great weekend of music only a short drive from the city! Keep an ear out this week on Spin South West for your chance to win weekend passes.

ROGHA NA SEACHTAINE

To do

Mungret Music Fest takes place next Saturday and Sunday - treat your ears this weekend to a celebration of Irish and country music at St Paul's GAA Club Mungret! Stage times and ticket details on mungretmusicfestival.com

To listen

“Butterflies’- Made by Music: Three introduces the second collaboration of the ‘Made By Music’ initiative with three of Irelands top female musicians, who have just dropped a brand-new and unique collaboration. “Butterflies”, performed by pop star Soulé, electro-producer Elaine Mai and singer-songwriter Sorcha Richardson is available to stream now across all major platforms.

To see

Cheer on our beautiful Limerick Rose Dr. Sinead Flanagan this weekend! The Adare lady will take to the stage in the famous dome and represent the Treaty. Keep up to date on Sinéads journey on social media @LimerickRoseCentre. Wishing Sinéad all the best this weekend!