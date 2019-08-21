Deaths in Limerick - August 19, 2019

The death has occurred of Phyllis O'BRIEN (née Hayes) of Dundrum, Dublin / Limerick. O’Brien, Phyllis (née Hayes), late of Dundrum and formerly Limerick, 20th August 2019, peacefully, after a short illness, in the care of the staff at St. James' Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Jim and loving mother to Aidan and Conor; she will be very sadly missed by her sons, 5 loving grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Phyllis will be reposing in her family home on Friday (August 23rd) from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Attracta's Oratory, Meadowbrook, arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral afterwards to Mount Venus Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kaye) Neville (née Madigan) of Drumcondra, Dublin / Shanagolden, Limerick. Neville (née Madigan), Catherine (Kaye) (late of Drumcondra, and formerly if Westend House, Shanagolden, Co. Limerick) - August 20th, 2019 (peacefully) after a long illness. Beloved wife of John and loving mother of Yvonne, J.J. and Orla. Very sadly missed by her family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, her grandchildren Cathal, James, Keith, Adrian, Cillian, Austin and Jane, her brother Tom, sister-in-law Kay, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand, on Thursday afternoon (August 22nd) from 3pm, prior to Removal to St. Columba's Church, Iona Road, arriving at 5.30pm. Funeral after 11am Requiem Mass on Friday (August 23rd) to Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to Le Cheile Day Care Centre, Ballygall, via the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.