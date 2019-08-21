Criminals are waking up to value of catalytic converters

MOST people wouldn’t know where to find the catalytic converter in their vehicle but criminals won’t be long in locating it due to the rising value of precious metals.

Last month, the Leader reported that gardai have warned the public of an increase in the number of catalytic converters being stolen from vehicles in Limerick.

This week the Irish Times carried a story saying thefts of the converters from cars have “gone mad”, according to a garda source.

Car owners in Limerick, Clare, Galway, Longford, Offaly and Laois have been warned in recent weeks of a spate of thefts. A small number of travelling gangs are behind a huge surge of lucrative theft of catalytic converters from cars, gardai told the national newspaper.

Garda John Finnerty, based in Henry Street, explained that a catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device that converts toxic gases and pollutants in exhaust gas from an internal combustion engine into less-toxic pollutants. It is located near the rear wheels.

“Catalytic converters are in high demand by thieves at the moment as they contain precious metals such as platinum , palladium and rhodium. These precious metals have increased dramatically in price recently – hence the interest taken by thieves,” said Garda Finnerty

He said SUVs are being especially targeted as the thieves can get in underneath them more easily than cars to remove the catalytic converters. Otherwise they have to jack cars up and thus increase the risk of getting caught.

Back in 2014, a man was charged with the theft of catalytic converters from 16 vehicles around Limerick in one month. Since then criminals have continued to target catalytic converters. While there are no official figures the increased garda warnings imply a dramatic rise in incidences of the thefts.

Mechanical cutters or wire saws are used to cut them out. Other components are often damaged. Repair costs run into the thousands of euros.

Garda Finnerty has five pieces of advice to help prevent your vehicle being targeted. 1. Park your car in a garage where possible

2. Park your car in a location that restricts access to the underneath of your vehicle. This is called ‘defensive parking’. Parking near a wall would be an example.

3. Consider the installation of additional security lighting outside your house, but only if the lighting would be strong enough for a thief to be easily seen near your vehicle.

4. Consider etching security details into the converter.

5. Install extra bolts or sleeves to make them harder to cut out.

