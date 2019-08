Property price register: €30m of houses sold in Limerick in July, despite Brexit stalling sales

PROPERTIES in Limerick sold for more than €29.7m last month, according to the latest filings with the Property Price Register.

In total, 150 homes in Limerick city and county sold in July, details of which are listed below.



To date this year, 1056 homes have sold in Limerick, the least amount seen since 2014 in the eight-month period.

Seven properties last month sold for in excess of €400,000, four of which were located in Castletroy.

23 Milltown Manor, Monaleen,sold for €410,000, while a house in the Hawthorns sold for €450,000.

40 Foxhollow, Golf Links Road, Castletroy sold for €531,277.52, while neighbouring home number 39 sold for €555,000.

Meanwhile, Eden House, Curraghchase, sold for €595,000 and 1 Barrack Mews, Brennans Row, sold for €800,000, with 5 Ardara Terrace, Ennis Rd selling for €700,000.



For the period from January 1 to August 8 this year, there were 1,056 residential properties in Limerick on the Register.



The total value for this was €212,263,932 giving an average price of €201,007 for a home in Limerick.



Ailbhe O'Malley, director of Sherry Fitzgerald Limerick said: “Homes in the city and in the suburbs of Castletroy and Dooradoyle/Raheen continue to sell very well in the €200,000 – 350,000 bracket with a good supply of loan approved buyers actively looking.



“The upper end of the market however is a bit slower currently with less stock available and less transactions taking place,” she added, “at this end of the market people may very well be waiting for some certainty around Brexit before making any decisions.”

FULL LIST OF TRANSACTIONS

€147,000 59 OLD WINDMILL COURT, LOWER GERALD GRIFFIN ST, LIMERICK

€140,000 EYON, MURROE,

€270,000 THE SIDINGS, BISHOP COURT, NCW

€168,000 13 BALLYSIMON CRESCENT, FAIRGREEN

€272,000 14 HUNTSFIELD RD, DOORADOYLE

€229,250 71 FOXFIELD, DOORADOYLE

€260,000 COOLRUSS, BRUREE

€158,000 GARDENFIELD, DROMCOLLOGHER

€85,000 GLENLARA HOUSE, MOUNT KENNETH PLACE

€185,000 121 DROMROE, RHEBOGUE

€142,000 31 THE PADDOCKS, NEWCASTLE WEST

€450,000 HAWTHORNS, CASTLETROY

€350,000 160 GLENSIDE, ANNACOTTY

€175,000 21 DOONEEN RD, WOODVIEW PARK

€171,000 27 LIOSAN, NEWCASTLE WEST

€531,277 40 FOX HOLLOW, CASTLETROY

€290,749 41TEMPLEVILLE, PUNCHS CROSS, LIMERICK

€165,000 MARIEVILLE, MARIAN DR, ROXBOROUGH RD

€343,000 210 CAISLEAN NA HABHAINN, CASTLETROY

€235,000 33 MULCAIR RD, RAHEEN

€270,000 8 DOORADOYLE RD, DOORADOYLE

€229,074.88 10 THE WOODS, ROS MOR KILMALLOCK ROAD LIMERICK

€171,000 12 WOLFE TONE ST

€237,885.30 196 THE GRANGE, BAUNCLOKA

€187,000 21 KILTERAGH CLOSE, DOORADOYLE RD

€137,000 4 NEWCASTLE VIEW TCE, GARRYOWEN

€237,500 48 GROODY STUDENT PARK, CASTLETROY

€800,000 1 BARRACK MEWS, BRENNANS ROW (lot of six houses)

€385,000 3 SHANBALLY, ANNACOTTY

€80,000 51 HENNESSY AVE, KILEELY

€115,000 7 ASHILL, KILMALLOCK

€250,000 FINNITTERSTOWN, ADARE

€125,000 KISHKIRK, BALLYSIMON

€175,000 CLOUNCAGH, BALLINGARRY

€700,000 5 ARDARA TERRACE, ENNIS RD

€109,000 17 CHESTNUT GARDENS, BOHERBUI

€120,000 6 WELLINGTON CLOSE, QUINN ST

€212,000 12 CARN NA REE, OLD SINGLAND RD

€150,000 1 EXCHANGE ST, LIMERICK

€285,000 69 THE STRAND, OCALLAGHAN STRAND

€65,000 MOUNTAIN VIEW, GARYFINE

€48,000 OLD MILL, NEWCASTLE WEST

€156,000 63 GLANNTAN, GOLF LINKS RD

€87,000 12 RICHMOND COURT, MOUNT KENNETH PLACE, DOCK RD

€145,000 7 RYANS COTTAGES, ROSBRIEN

€246,695 22 WILLOW DRIVE, BLLOMFIELD, ANNACOTTY

€410,000 23 MILLTOWN MANOR, MONALEEN

€165,000 KILFINANE RD, BALLYLANDERS

€242,200 31 CASTLEBROOK GREEN, CASTLEBROOK MANOR, CASTLETROY

€114,397 ** 103 INIS MOR, FR RUSSELL RD

€160,000 172 DOORADOYLE PARK

€90,000 ** 4 KILSHANE COURT, BALLINGARRY

€101,099 ** 62 ARRAVIEW, NEWCASTLEWEST

€240,000 BRICK LODGE, DOON, CLARINA

€230,000 CREGGANE, CHARLEVILLE

€200,000 130 ELM PARK AVE, ELM PARK

€59,100 ** 17 CORBRY ESTATE, GLIN

€215,000 DRUMBEG, UPPER GOUIG

€330,000 RATHJORDAN HERBERSTOWN

€308,370 206 THE GRANTE, RAHEEN

€275,000 4 PLASSEY AVE, CORBALLY

€90,000 CASTLETOWN, PALLASKENRY

€237,885 39 CASTLEBROOK GREEN, CASTLEBROOK MANOR, CASTLETROY

€235,000 41 ALANDALE SQ, COURTBRACK AVE, SOUTH CIRCULAR RD

€218,000 55 BROOKVILLE AVE, CLAREVIEW

€250,000 1 ROSEHILL, OCALLAGHAN STRAND

€93,000 206 MOUNTKENNETH APTS, MOUNTKENNETH, DOCK RD

€175,000 34 GLENDALE LAWN OLD SINGLAND RD

€173,000 6 BEECHWOOD COURT, GOLF LINKS RD, CASTLETROY

€180,000 64 COIS RIOGA, CAHERCONLISH

€165,000 7 GLENDALE, LIMERICK

€165,000 8 SPRINGFIELD, LIMERICK

€50,000 NO 7 THE ARCHWAY, MAIDEN STREET, NCW

€128,000 16 KILMURRAY COURT, GARRYOWEN

€207,000 32 KILTERAGH CLOSE, DOORADOYLE

€290,000 34 KYLEMORE, SCHOOLHOUSE RD, MONALEEN

€120,000 85 ASSUMPTA PARK, NEWCASTLE WEST

€202,000 DUALLY, NEWCASTLE WEST

€595,000 EDEN HOUSE, CURRAGHCHASE

€150,000 16 LOCKMILLS GROVE ISLAND, CORBALLY

€37,500 26 LENIHAN AVENUE, ROSBRIEN

€230,000 41 MEADOW BROOK, MILL ROAD, CORBALLY

€292,511 44 TEMPLEVILLE, PUNCH’S CROSS, LIMERICK

€175,000 15 WINDSOR COURT, CASTLETROY VIEW

€189,000 THE OLD POST HOUSE, GARRANE BEG, PALLASGREEN

€275,000 22 ASHMOUNT, RAHEEN

€85,000 BALLYBRACKEN SOUTH, GRANGE

€40,000 EVEGALLAHOO, KNOCKADERRY

€411,000 GARRAUNYKEE, LISNAGRY

€175,000 46 DOORADOYLE PARK, DOORADOYLE

€240,000 5 THE STABLES, HUNTSFIELD, DOORADOYLE

€109,000 APT NO 66 PARKVIEW HALL, RHEBOGUE

€236,000 127 GLANTAN, GOLF LINKS RD, CASTLETROY

€140,000 90 AISLING HEIGHTS, RAHEEN

€23,000 IVANS BAR, SARSFIELD ROAD, KILMALLOCK

€65,000 30 ST LELIA ST, LIMERICK

€96,000 APT 314 MOUNT KENNETT

€115,000 41 ODWYERS VILLAS, THOMONDGATE

€62,476 NICKER, PALLASHILL, PALLASGREEN

€243,000 103 THE GRANGE, RAHEEN

€277,533 20 WILLOW DRIVE, BLOOMFIELD, ANNACOTTY

€120,000 6 BLOCK C, BALLYCUMMIN VILLAGE, RAHEEN

€25,000 RATHREADH, ARDAGH, NEWCASTLEWEST

€185,000 1 MEADOWLANDS AVE, OLD CORK RD

€102,000 13 OCURRY PLACE, LIMERICK

€299,599 205 THE GRANGE, BAUNOCLOKA, RAHEEN

€253,500 30 ASHFORT, GOLF LINKS RD, CASTLETROY

€155,000 61 CLUAIN ARRA, NEWCASTLE WEST

€70,000 FORMER GERALDINE BAR, 1 LOWER GERALD GRIFFIN STREET

€160,000 14 BANANTYNE, STEAM BOAT QUAY

€290,000 15 SUIL NA HABHAINN, MILL ROAD, CORBALLY

€195,000 40 KNOCKLYON, CLONMACKEN

€289,500 ARD NA GREINE, NICKER VILLAGE

€250,000 MILLTOWN HOUSE, MILLTOWN, BALLYSTEEN

€430,000 18 MANOR COURT, ADARE

€200,000 23 GLENDARA, KILTERAGH, DOORADOYLE

€90,000 APT 1, TREATY VETERINARY CLINIC, HIGH RD THOMONDGATE

€90,000 APT 2, TREATY VETERINARY CLINIC, HIGH RD THOMONDGATE

€325,000 16 INIS MOR, FR RUSSELL RD, DOORADOYLE

€50,000 2 ARUS NA FEILE, MOUNTMAHON, ABBEYFEALE

€213,000 35 THE CRESCENT, KILTERAGH, DOORADOYLE

€190,000 71 ALANDALE ORCHARD, SCR

€142,000 84 ARRA VIEW, NEWCASTLE WEST

€190,000 205 ELM GROVE CLOSE, ELM PARK, CASTLETROY

€140,000** 30 A WOODFIELD PARK, KILLELINE, NCW

€202,000 42 TARA CREA, KILTERAGH, DOORADOYLE

€168,000 43 ABBEYVALE, CORBALLY

€215,000 63 AVONMORE RD, RAHEEN

€200,000 13 CURAHEEN, ST NESSANS RD, RAHEEN

€130,000 45 TEMPLEGREEN, CHURCHTOWN, NCW

€165,000 5 CATHEDRAL COURT, UPPER PENNYWELL

€197,000 70 RUSSELL COURT, FATHER RUSSELL ROAD

€146,000 15 BUTTERFIELD CRESCENT, OLD CORK RD, COUNTY LIMERICK

€555,000 39 FOXHOLLOW, ROAD, CASTLETROY

€185,000 31 THE SQUARE, ANNACOTTY

€63,000 313 AVIARY HOUSE, MOUNT KENNETT COURT, DOCK RD

€152,000 APT 3 PERY COURT, UPPER MALLOW ST

€150,000 KILRONAN, BALLYSIMON RD

€220,000 129 HIGH MEADOWS, GOULDAVER

€70,000 25 CRATLOE WOOD, STUDENT VILLAGE, OLD CRATLOE RD

€390,000 SAN DAMIANO, SOUTH CIRCULAR RD

€290,748.89 43 TEMPLEVILLE, PUNCH’S CROSS LIMERICK

€290,000 CAHERASS, CROOM

€75,000 MORRISTOWN, BALLAGH

€125,000** 1 BALLYANN, ASKEATON

€187,500 21 VARTRY CLOSE, RAHEEN

€255,000 3 THE CRESCENT, ROS MOR, KILMALLOCK RD

€206,000 GLENVIEW HOUSE, OLD BARNA, NCW

** denotes not full market price. In a small number of transactions included in the Register the price shown does not represent the full market price of the property concerned for a variety of reasons. For example, the price declared may reflect the retention of an interest in the property by the previous owner, or the fact that a part or fraction only of the property is being purchased; alternatively, the property may have been purchased at a reduced price under the Affordable Homes Scheme. In addition, in a very small number of cases, properties may be declared as purchased in exchange for other property, stocks and shares, etc. All such properties are marked **.