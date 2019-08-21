Milford Care Centre launches collection point for public to make donations to Limerick harvest fair

AHEAD of its biggest fundraiser of the year next weekend, the Milford Care Centre is calling on the public for donations.

On Sunday, September 1, the University of Limerick Arena will be turned into a bustling market offering all manner of bric-a-brac, food, and competitions, with all money going to support the evergreen hospice nearby.

But the charity needs items to sell – and this is where you come in.​

It is seeking fancy goods, toys​, handbags, scarves, cakes, jams and other items for its Wheel of Fortune competition.

And there is another big competition, with a grand raffle taking place at the entrance to the arena at 3pm on the day.

Prizes include a €1,000 One 4All Gift voucher, a domestic CCTV System valued at €900, a €410 LGTV 43”Smart TV, a €400 Dyson Handheld Cordless, a €250 oil/fuel voucher, and a €200 Morphy Richards Health Fryer.

A designated collection area has been set up at the hospice this week, and will remain open between 9.30am and 8pm up to next Wednesday, August 28.

Books will only be accepted up to this Friday, August 23, however.

Charity chief executive Pat Quinlan said: “There is tremendous goodwill towards Milford Hospice and this is most affirming and strengthens our resolve to deliver the best service we can to the people of the Mid-West, which is no less than they deserve.”

For more information or to volunteer, please call 061-485859 or email: fundraising@milfordcarecentre.ie