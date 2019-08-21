Ay chihuahua! Would-be thief of valuable dogs in Limerick foiled by owner

A Limerick woman was relieved when an attempt to steal her three dogs came unstuck last weekend.

The lady who owns three Chihuahua dogs looked out her back window last Saturday morning to see a male attempting to take them. Once he saw her he took off, without any of the dogs.

Sgt Ber Leetch, crime prevention officer, Henry Street, commented, “Most dog owners are very careful about the safety of their dogs but it’s no harm to highlight an incident like this and advise all dog owners to review their security around their pets.

"Owners should check that the dogs’ collar is in good repair and that the owner’s contact phone number is up to date."