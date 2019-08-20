Sarah takes Limericks prize and we present the best of the rest (some are lewd, so you've been warned!)

UL academic and writer Sarah Moore Fitzgerald is the author of this year's winning composition in the Bring Your Limericks to Limerick competition.

Now in its sixth year, the competition is organised by the Limerick Writers Centre, and was first run in 2013.

Academic Sarah is based at the University of Limerick, possessing expertise in psychology, pedagogy, writing and creative practice.

In 2018 she completed her second term as chair of Ireland’s national forum for the enhancement of teaching and learning.

Her most recent novel A Strange Kind of Brave, was published in July.

She took home the grand prize of €500 at the event hosted in Dolans for the following composition:

While I fancy myself as a bard

Reciting a Limerick is hard

This poem’s a mouthful

My talent so doubtful

That I fear I'll be mentally scarred

The worthy runners-up on the night was Clare Dollard with the following effort:

There’s Facebook, Netflix’s & chat,

Twitter, Blogs & What’s App.

Can we go for a walk,

Sit down & talk

Figure out where our friendship is at?

Patrick McNamara came in third place with this one

Near one of our four, four faced clocks

To be seen go young queens and young cocks

In the aisles they're out rollin'

It's all thanks to Mick Dolan

For that spot by the docks that just rocks.

The following is a selection of some of the other entries that took the judges' fancy.

Claus Ankersen (from Copenhagen, Denmark)

There once was a tomboy named Kyle

Whose sex games were witty and vile

He loved folks in groups

He'd spin and do loops

As long as it was doggy style

Mick McGann Jones (from UK living in Kerry)

There once was a British Prime Minister,

more stubborn and stupid - than sinister.

She had Philip and Brexit

jammed right up her exit;

how apt - that it finally finished her.



Ruth Marshall (from Co. Clare)

All the young are extinction rebelling

Who can blame them, us old ones need telling

Species die one by one

And forever they’re gone

When it’s our turn, who will hear us yelling?

Mike Durack (from Co. Tipperary)

At a cliff edge an automobile,

Boris Johnson asleep at the wheel,

No might and no may,

No remain or delay,

He’ll drive over, deal or no deal

Mabel Cruz Baroja (from Spain)

A witch on a broom went to dine

And parked on a double yellow line

Not a cheap dinner

And things they got grimmer

Her dessert was a clamp and a fine

Sheila Sugrue (from Limerick)

Said Yeats, 'tho I'm eighty years dead

My poems are still being read.

You may cast a cold eye

On the place where I lie

But you cannot forget what I've said.'



Joe Sweeney (from Cork)

While the US and China compete

and their industries turn up the heat,

we can't burn logs,

or turf from the bogs,

and now we must stop eating meat.

Dara McGuigan (from Dublin)

The Haiku's peculiar metre

Quite simply it couldn't be neater

With its five-seven-five

Syllables to describe

One’s thoughts, what 'limerick' could beat her

David Ryan (from Dublin)

Homogenized thought is all the rage.

We praise narcissism, at every stage.

We lock up our thinkers.

Let's put on the blinkers,

and jump in the media cage.



Jennifer Allen (from Limerick)

I am filled with grammatical woe,

when writers of copy don't know

that failed punctuation,

needing no explanation,

past the editor's desk, it won't go.