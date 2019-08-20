Global accreditation for Limerick's Kemmy Business School

THE University of Limerick’s Kemmy Business School has been given a top global accreditation.

The college has joined just 5% of international business schools which have been recognised by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, or AACSB.

It’s been recognised by AACSB International for demonstrating excellence in teaching, research, curriculum development and student learning.

AACSB is the longest-serving global accrediting body for business schools with its accreditation being the hallmark of excellence in business education and UL joins UCD and DCU in receiving the AACSB endorsement among Irish institutions.

Kemmy Business School Dean Prof Philip O’Regan said he was “extremely proud of this achievement and our engagement with AACSB during the initial accreditation has been a very useful process.

“AACSB accreditation is most definitely a reflection of the exceptional work that takes place throughout the Kemmy Business School and a recognition of the efforts of all our stakeholders,” he added.

Achieving accreditation is a process of rigorous internal focus, engagement with an AACSB-assigned mentor, and peer-reviewed evaluation. During this multiyear path, schools focus on developing and implementing a plan to align with AACSB’s accreditation standards.

These standards require excellence in areas relating to strategic management and innovation; student, faculty and staff as active participants; learning and teaching; and academic and professional engagement. AACSB has been synonymous with the highest standards of excellence since 1916 and provides quality assurance, business education intelligence and professional development services to over 1,600 member organizations and more than 850 accredited business schools worldwide.

AACSB Accreditation ensures a school is providing its students with a challenging, relevant education that prepares them for the business world.

Stephanie M Bryant, executive vice president and chief accreditation officer of AACSB, congratulated the team and said “the commitment to earning accreditation is a true reflection of a school’s dedication—not only to their students, alumni network, and greater business community, but to the higher education industry as a whole”.

Serving over 3,500 undergraduate and postgraduate students, the Kemmy Business School at UL is one of Ireland’s leading business schools with a reputation for providing a first class business education designed to prepare graduates for successful and rewarding careers.