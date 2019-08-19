Deaths in Limerick - August 19, 2019

The death has occurred of Peggy Tierney (née Barrett) of Granagh, Limerick / Ardagh, Limerick. Our precious Peggy passed away on Sunday, August 18th, 2019, at St. Vincent's University Hospital, Dublin, following a courageous battle. Sadly missed and forever loved by her husband Paddy, son Mark, daughter Aimee, sister Kathleen (Dillane), brothers Pat, Mickey, Eddie, John, Joe and Ger, Nana Tierney, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home, Ballingarry, on Tuesday August 20th, from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral arriving at St. Joseph's Church, Granagh, on Wednesday August 21st, for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. House Private, please.

The death has occurred of Con Sugrue of Kilconlea Lower, Abbeyfeale, Limerick / Ballymacelligott, Kerry. Con Sugrue, late of Kilconlea Lower, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick and formerly of Tylough, Kielduff, Tralee, Co. Kerry who passed away peacefully on August 18th. 2019 at Milford Care Centre. Con is sadly missed by his wife Mary, sons Paul, Niall and Johnny, daughter Marie, sisters Eileen and Mary, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.Con is predeceased by his brothers Paddy and Tim, also his sister Margaret.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Tuesday from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Removal on Wednesday to St. Brendan’s Church Clogher to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery.



The death has occurred of Liam Scanlon of Ardnageehy, Charleville, Cork / Feenagh, Limerick Ex ESB. Peacefully in the tender and loving care of the staff of The Windmill Nursing Home, Churchtown. Beloved husband of the late Mary and dear father of Marie, Tony and Finbarr. Deeply regretted by his loving sons, daughter, sister Nora, son-in-law, daughters-in-law ,grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephew, niece, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Hawe's Funeral Home, Charleville P56YY15 on Tuesday evening from 6pm with removal at 7 30pm to Holy Cross Church, Charleville. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 1pm. Funeral afterwards to Holy Cross Cemetery.



The death has occurred of Mary Redfern (née Ryan (Al)) of Dromsally, Cappamore, Limerick. Redfern (nee Ryan (Al)), Mary, Dromsally, Cappamore, Co. Limerick. August 18th 2019, peacefully after a short illness bravely borne in her 92nd year in the excellent care of Ward 2C, University Hospital and Milford Care Centre, Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Stephen. Sadly missed by her loving sons and daughters Johnny, T.J., Gerard, Olive, Mary, Katie and Anne, daughters-in-law Mary, Helen and Teresa, sons-in-law Eamon and James, grandchildren Denis, Brendan, Stephen, Shane, Therese, Stephen, Bríd, Marie, Laura, Rachel, Emer, Orla, Lauren and Aoife, great-grandchildren Eoin, Kate, Darragh, Conor, Martin, Cillian, Amy, Chloe, Alicia, Rhys and Willow, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Cappamore (V94 A7Y5) on Tuesday 20th August, from 5 p.m. with removal at 8 p.m. to St. Michael’s Church, Cappamore. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 21st August, at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Towerhill Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford hospice.



The death has occurred of Mary Moroney (née Flaherty) of Monemohill, Ballyhahill, Limerick / Athea, Limerick. Mary Moroney (nee Flaherty) Monemohill, Ballyhahill, Co. Limerick and formerly of Blaine, Athea, Co. Limerick. Sunday, August 18th 2019, at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Sonny and mother of the late Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving son Patrick and daughter Elizabeth, brother-in-law Sean Copse, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Funeral arriving to St. Colman's Church, Kilcolman on Wednesday (August 21st) for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilcolman Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Con Martin of Ballyguiltenane, Glin, Limerick. Martin, Con Ballyguiltenane, Glin, Co. Limerick 19 August 2019, in the loving care of the staff of UHL and with his family. Con will be sadly missed by his loving mother Katty, his father Joe, brother Pat, sister-in-law Marydette, God-daughter and niece Nicola, nephew Ronan, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, extended family, kind neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Healy's Funeral Home, Glin (V94C3C6) on Tuesday from 5.00-7.30pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin followed by burial in Kinard Cemetery, Glin.

The death has occurred of Albert Madden of Baggotstown, Bruff, Limerick. Albert passed away at the University Hospital Limerick, 19/August/19. Dear husband of the recently deceased Eileen. Survived by his loving sons Michael, Kevin, Paudie, Brendan and Donal. Brothers John, Niall & Michael. Daughters in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, family relatives and friends.

Albert is reposing at Daverns Funeral Home, Hospital, Co. Limerick (V35 XV96) this Tuesday evening (20/August/19) from 5pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Knockainey. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (21/August/19) at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



The death has occurred of Ann Grehan of McDonagh Avenue, Janesboro, Limerick. Ann Grehan Late of Howmedica. Died in the loving care of the staff in St. Michael's Nursing Home, Caherconlish Co, Limerick. Daughter of the late John and Kathleen Grehan. Sister of the late John, Joe and Peter. Deeply regretted by her brother Billy, sisters Eileen and Patsy, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing Wednesday at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 4.30pm to 6.00pm followed by removal to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11.00am with funeral afterwards to Mt. St. Lawrence Extension Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Christopher (Christy) Greaney of The Terrace, Broadford, Limerick. (Unexpectedly) at his home on 18th August, 2019.

Deeply regretted by his brothers Joe, Johnny, Garry and Anthony, sisters Mary Corbett (Monagea) and Joan Keating (Rockchapel), partner Mary Keating, best friend Pat, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

The death has occurred of Tom Cooney of Abington, Murroe, Limerick / Dundrum, Tipperary. Cooney, Tom, Abington, Murroe, Co. Limerick, formerly of Goldengarden, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary. August 18th 2019 peacefully at Millbrae Lodge Nursing home Newport. Sadly missed by his loving wife Eilish (nee Keays), son Thomas, daughter Breda, son in law Michael, sisters Joan Tuohy and Bridie Doyle, sister-in-law Nonie Cooney Birmingham U.K. also Eilish’s brothers and sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Tuesday, 20th, from 6 p.m. with removal at 8 p.m. to the Holy Rosary Church, Murroe. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 21st, at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards to Abington Cemetery.



The death has occurred of Mary Ahern (née Ryan) of Bresheen House, Bresheen., Kilmallock, Limerick. Ahern (nee Ryan), Bresheen House , Bresheen, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick, August 19th 2019, very peacefully at The Mercy Hospital, Cork. Mary, in her 94th year, wife of the late Donal and mother of the late Pat very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, sons, Dan, Michael and John, daughters Maria, Letitia and Deirdre, son-in-law, Patsy, daughters-in-law Annette, Ann and Carol, brother Jimmy Ryan and sister Joan Brazill, sister-in-law Marie Ryan, grandchildren, nephew's and niece's, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing this Tuesday evening from 6.30pm at Daffy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock, followed by removal at 8pm to S.S.Peter and Paul's Church, Kilmallock. Funeral, Wednesday after 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards to the local cemetery.