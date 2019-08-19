Adopted Limerick lady's 100th an international affair

LAST Friday, Doreen Hanham celebrated her 100th birthday in great style, with family members coming from all over the world to mark the occasion with her. “I had the most wonderful party. Everything was a surprise,” said Doreen.

But a few short days later, she was back doing what she does every Monday, volunteering at the Alzheimer Day Care Centre in Adare.

Doreen, who loves music, sings there every Monday as part of her volunteering and indeed, used to play the piano there up to about two years ago when her fingers gave up on her.

So what is life like at 100, for a woman who still maintains a very independent life while being a resident at the Adare and District Nursing Home in Croagh?

“Fine,” said Doreen. “Just the same. I am told I am in good health. I can’t get around as easily. I am housebound and I have difficulty standing up but I am improving.”

“I do almost everything myself. I don’t get personal help,” she continued. But she does take things more slowly now. “It takes me most of the morning to get ready. They bring me breakfast on a tray. I go down for lunch… then on Wednesdays, I stay for the music.”

“I am never lost for something to do,” she added. She is no longer a great reader. “I simply don’t get the time,” she said but she does try to read the newspaper every day … and she remains without a hearing aid.

“I have got a small television and I watch it from 5o’clock until eight o’clock.” She also has a computer and both emails and uses Skype to stay in contact with her family and friends.

“It has been a fabulous week and a wonderful birthday,” Doreen added.”I had my family from Texas, Boston, South Africa and Canada. Nine came from Texas, four from Boston, three from South Africa. Even my baby brother who is 15 years younger than me, came from Canada.”

In all, she explained, she has five grandchildren and now also has five great grandchildren whom she met for the first time this birthday.

“I had the most wonderful party. It was open house. I got dozens and dozens of cards,” Doreen said. She got lots of presents also, too many to open all at once.

“I had a letter from the Queen,” she added. “And of course, I got one from the President.”

The “only fly in the ointment”, she said, was that her daughter Barbara, who was on a cruise, didn’t make it back in time for the party in Croagh and to meet all the family members.

But no, she says, she didn’t celebrate with champagne. “I am absolutely tee-total.” She remembers trying alcohol as a teenager but didn’t like the taste “I have never touched it since.”

Born, August 9, 1919, as Doreen Trench in Durban, South Africa, she spent the first half of her long life in South Africa where she trained and taught as a junior school teacher. Married to David Hanham, she lived in different parts of South Africa before moving to what was Southern Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe where her husband got a college post. The couple had two children. After her son Desmond was born, Doreen explains, she was advised not to have any other children. But, she says: “A lone child is a lonely child” and along came her daughter Barbara to complete the family.

In 1999, Doreen’s husband became ill. “We were married three weeks short of 52 years when he died. He had a heart attack in 1999 and died in 2001. He is buried in Adare and I have a plot next to him.”

The couple had come to Adare following David’s illness. Their children, concerned about being so far away, made enquiries through Doreen’s church and spoke to people in Adare. Their names were put down for Embury Close. “We were the only couple on the list and we got the double room.”

“I loved living in Embury Close. It was wonderful. I was happy there for 14 years,” Doreen enthuses. About five years ago, she moved to Croagh, but as she quips, while she was going to Croagh, she was not going to croke.

“I never thought about age,” Doreen declared. “ I never worried about years or what people would comment. I just never worried. I just got on with life. I have been very lucky."