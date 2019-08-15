Deaths in Limerick - August 15, 2019

The death has occurred of Thady Tobin of Hogan Avenue, Kileely, Limerick. Thady, died (peacefully) at Milford Care Centre. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Nora, daughters Annette, Susy & Nora, sons Timmy, John, Pa & Noel, sister Ann, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephew John Tobin, niece Marie Tobin, the extended Tobin & Doyle families and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Sunday (August 18th) from 4.30pm to 6pm with removal afterwards to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass Monday (August 19th) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.



The death has occurred of Michelle PENNY (née Bhathena) of Brookville Avenue, Clareview, Limerick. Late of Penny’s, Dooradoyle. In the wonderful care of the staff at St. Camillus’ Hospital. Michelle is sadly missed by her loving children Ciara & Eoin, grandson Cillian, mum Mary, sisters Lorraine, Simone & Elaine, John, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday (Aug. 16th) from 5pm. Removal to St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand at 6:30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday (Aug. 17th) at 11am, followed by private cremation.



The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) Leahy (née Kennelly) of Beenanaspug, Athea, Limerick / Lyreacrompane, Kerry. Bridget (Bridie) Leahy (née Kennelly), Leahy's Nurseries, Beenanaspug, Athea and late of Knockanebrack, Lyreacrompane. Peacefully, on the 14th August, 2019 at her residence. Predeceased by her husband Jack. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving son John, daughter-in-law Tina, grandchildren John, Michael, Una, Christine, Conor and Grace, great-grandchildren Oran, Adam, Claire, Séan, Nathan, Emma and Autumn, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Friday evening from 6.00 p.m to 8.00 p.m, followed by removal to Corpus Christi Church, Knockanure. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.

The death has occurred of Christy Howard of Corbally, Limerick. Late of Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick. Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Christy is sadly missed by his loving wife Josephine, daughters Mandy & Kim, grandson Luke, son-in-law Sean, nieces, nephew, relatives & his many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday (Aug. 18th) from 4:30pm. Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Monday (Aug. 19th) at 11am. Private Cremation at a later date.



The death has occurred of Kathleen Daly (née Coffey) of Darragh, Glenroe, Limerick. Peacefully at Univesity Hospital, Limerick, predeceased by her husband Jack, daughter Eleanor O'Sullivan, brothers Kevin, Jimmy, Willie, Jerry and Eamonn and sister Nellie. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Nora and Mary, son-in-law Ned, sister Rita, sister-in-law Kathleen, Judith and Betty, nephews, nieces, cousins, devoted nana to John, Eamonn, Mary, Kathleen and Martin, and great nana, to Olivia, Emer and Lorna, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at John McCarthy & Sons Funeral Home, Kilfinane, this Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass Saturday at 11am in Our Lady of Ransom Church, Glenroe. Burial afterwards in then adjoining cemetery.



The death has occurred of Jim Clear of Westpoint, South Circular Road, Limerick. Jim Clear (Westpoint, South Circular Road, Limerick, late of Limerick Institute of Technology, Limerick Choral Union, Binneas Chamber Choir and Killaloe Male Voice Choir) August 14th 2019, peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved husband of Trish. Dearly loved father of Sarah, Emma and Niki. Sadly missed by his wife, his daughters and their partners Dorian and Martin, brother Clem, sisters Patricia and Fidelma, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre on Saturday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Cremation Service on Sunday at Shannon Crematorium at 12 noon. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.