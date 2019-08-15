Another new charity shop opens in key city thoroughfare

LIMERICK city centre has another charity shop on William Street.

The National Council for the Blind Ireland (NCBI) has opened the province’s only dedicated kid’s charity shop on the thoroughfare.

Geared towards young families, the store stocks quality pre-loved clothes, cots, buggies and toys and is always looking for donations of these items in good condition.

Karen Meagher, area manager south west said: “We are delighted to have a store specifically to meet the needs of children. By supporting our shops, customers not only generate funds for our services including those dedicated to children and young people with sight loss but also our drive to support the environment through the re-use and recycling of fashion and furniture.”

She said she hopes the NCBI store becomes a “cornerstone” of the Limerick business community as it has in so many other communities across the country.”

“We are heartened to see the ongoing growth of our stores which in turn enable us to offer a suite of services to those who are blind or visually impaired,” she added.

NCBI shops help the charity to provide vital supports to more than 6,000 people each year. It starts off with a fundraising target of €3m each year.