Two are released following  €140,000  drugs haul near Limerick village

A FILE is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions following a significant drugs seizure near Castleconnell at the weekend.

Large quantities of cocaine, cannabis herb and MDMA (ecstasy) worth an estimated €140,000 were seized when gardai searched a premises between the village and Daly’s Cross on Sunday.

Two men – aged in their 20s and 30s – were arrested during the pre-planned operation which was led by members of the divisional drugs unit who were assisted by local gardai.

The men were taken to Henry Street and Roxboro Road garda stations in the the city for questioning following their arrest.

While gardai have not released further information, it’s understood the two men have addresses in Limerick city and are originally from Eastern Europe.

The younger of the two men was released without charge on Monday while gardai confirmed, this Wednesday, the second has also been released without charge pending further directions from the DPP.

Investigations into Sunday’s seizure are continuing and gardai say the drugs seized have been sent to Garda Headquarters in Dublin for forensic and technical analysis.