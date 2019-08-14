Deaths in Limerick - August 14, 2019

The death has occurred of Joan English (née Keane) of Gardenhill, Castleconnell, Limerick on August 14th 2019 peacefully at Riverdale Nursing Home, Ardnacrusha. Beloved wife of the late Richard. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Laura, Jean and Jacqueline, sons John, Richard, Gerard and Joe, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Willie and P.J., sisters Sr. Eileen and Bridie, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Castleconnell this Saturday, 17th August, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell on Sunday, 18th August, for 11.30 am. Requiem Mass. Burial afterward in Old Cemetery, Mungret.

The death has occurred of Rita Kerley (née Sheehy) of Castletroy View, Childers Road, Limerick City, Limerick. Late of Lenihan Avenue, Prospect, Clover Meats and Neo Data. Rita died (peacefully) at University Hospital, Limerick. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, daughters Bernadette, Teresa & Anita, sons Michael & Andrew, sister Phyllis, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Friday (August 16th) from 5.00pm to 6.30pm with removal afterwards to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road. Requiem Mass Saturday (August 17th) at 10am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Noreen O'Callaghan (née Sexton) of Glasha Lower, Dromahane, Cork / Feenagh, Limerick. O'Callaghan (nee Sexton) (Dromahane and formerly of Feenagh, Co. Limerick) on August 14th 2019, peacefully, at the Mercy University Hospital, Cork, Noreen, beloved wife of Andy and dear mother of Amy, Karen and Andrew. Sadly missed by her loving husband, family, brother Jimmy, sister Eileen, son-in-law Peppe, grandchildren Johnny and Rocco, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

The death has occurred of Patrick Roche of Coolcappa, Ardagh, Limerick. Died on the 13th August, peacefully at Killeline Nursing Home. Survived by sister Nora, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastlewest on Thursday, 15th August, at 4 pm with removal at 5 pm to Coolcappa Church. Requiem Mass on Friday, 16th August, at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Ardagh Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Nora Ryan (née Keyes) of Kilpeacon, Crecora, Limerick. August 14th 2019 (peacefully) after a brief illness, at University Hospital, Limerick. Predeceased by her husband Michael & sister Bridget. Very deeply regretted by her daughter Mary (Clonmel, Co. Tipperary), son David, sister Mary, son-in-law Colm, daughter-in-law Margaret, grandchildren Theresa, Niamh, Claire, Tony, Catherine & Phil, four great-grandchildren, nephew, nieces, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Thursday (August 15th) from 6pm to 8pm with removal afterwards to St. John the Baptist Church, Fedamore. Requiem Mass Friday (August 16th) at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to Fedamore New Cemetery.