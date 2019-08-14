Missing woman in Limerick found 'safe and well'

GARDAI have confirmed that a woman who was reported missing in Limerick city earlier this week has been located safe and well. 

Gardai at Roxboro Road issued a public appeal for the whereabouts of 62-year-old Teresa Lyne on Monday evening. 

In a statement this Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the gardai said: 

"Teresa Lyne, 62 years, has been located safe and well. We would like to thank the media for their assistance with this matter. No further action is required."