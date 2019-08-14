Limerick woman fined €150 for littering in public place

A COUNTY Limerick woman was fined €150 for littering in a public place.

Leanne Reilly, of Gortroe, Colmansell was not present for the case.

A litter warden told Judge Marian O’Leary, presiding at Kilmallock Court, that on November 28, 2018, he found two bags of domestic waste at Garryfine, Bruree.

“There was vegetation growing over the bags. They were semi-concealed. It was ordinary household waste. Documents were uncovered with Ms Reilly’s name.

“A €150 fine was sent by registered post. She was also asked to inform the council of her domestic waste arrangements. There was no response. We still don’t know what she is doing with her waste,” said the litter warden.

Judge O’Leary fined Ms Reilly €150 and ordered her to pay council costs of €150.