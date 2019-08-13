TD says ‘there are solutions to Limerick city’s health problems’

SINN Féin TD Maurice Quinlivan said there are solutions to Limerick’s health problems - and in government Sinn Féin would deliver them.

UHL is in a different league when it comes to overcrowding” stated Teachta Quinlan.

“In the middle of summer, when there is no flu outbreak or any winter pressure, 70 people are lying on trolleys in UHL. That is completely unacceptable.”

Deputy Quinlan said that Sinn Féin are launching a short policy document focusing on two major problems at UHL; the trolley crisis and the huge waiting lists.

“To tackle the trolley crisis, we have a four-point plan, focusing on the recruitment and retention of staff; the re-opening of closed beds; provision of adequate step-down facilities; and putting in place proper primary and community care.

Sinn Féin would take a leaf out of Portugal’s healthcare system, using the Comhilosta system.

Under an intergrated IT system, it would help to achieve new maximum wait times by actively transferring those on the list from hospitals that are failing to meet the target, to hospitals that have the ability to offer the service.

“There are solutions to Limerick’s health problems, and in government Sinn Féin will deliver them.”