Deaths in Limerick - August 12, 2019

The death has occurred of Fergus Quane, Meadowbrook, Mill Road, Corbally, Limerick, formerly of Bell Tavern, Broad Street. Fergus died peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Sadly missed by his loving wife Áine, children Kate & Ben, mother Mary, brothers Michael, Ivan & Karl, mother-in-law Bríd, sisters-in-law Susan & Ann, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin's Funeral Home, John's Gate on Thursday (Aug. 15th) from 4:30pm. Removal to St. John’s Cathedral at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday (Aug. 16th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

The death has occurred of Mary O'Shea (née Crowe), St. Patrick's Road, Singland, Limerick. Mary, died (peacefully) at her daughter’s residence in Cornwall, U.K. Beloved wife of the late Sean O'Shea. Very deeply regretted by her daughter Jackie, son Daniel, son-in-law Tim, grandson Thomas, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday (August 15th) from 5.30pm to 7pm with removal afterwards to St. Brigid's Church, St. Patrick's Road. Requiem Mass Friday (August 16th) at 11am with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's New Cemetery, Ballingarry, Co. Limerick.

The death has occurred of Gerard Sam O'Brien, St. Munchin's Terrace, Thomondgate, Limerick City, and late of Krups. Regretted by his loving wife Anne, son Gerard, step-daughter Tanya and her husband Mark, stepdaughter Vicky and her partner Michael, his grandsons Taylor, Dean, Dale and his pal Jayden, brother Patrick, sisters Kay, Frances, Christine, Geraldine and Veronica, nephews, nieces, extended family and a large circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Tuesday, from 5 pm to 7 pm followed by removal to St Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand.Requiem Mass on Wednesday 11am followed by Cremation Service at Shannon Crematorium at 1 pm.

The death has occurred of Pamela Mary Miller (nee Gleeson) Hollybrook, Foxrock/Stepaside, Co Dublin and formerly William Street, Limerick on 11th August 2019, peacefully in the presence of her family, in the wonderful care of the Beacon Hospital and the Blackrock Hospice. Predeceased by her loving husband Max. Dearly beloved mother of Max Jr., Suzanne, Judi, Greg, Gary and the late Mark. Adored granny to her grandchildren Luke, Evie, Alex, Gary, Sam, Jane, Sophie, Ben, Jason, Alison, Geoff, Tom, Monique and Aimee. Loved and remembered always by her sister Jill, daughters-in-law Ann-Marie, Ciara and Sandra, son-in-law Trevor and Oisin, nieces, nephews and many friends.



Funeral service on Wednesday, 14th August, at 2.30pm in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Cemetery, Harold’s Cross. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Blackrock Hospice.

The death has occurred of Joseph Patrick Clarkin of Sutton, Dublin / Castleconnell, Limerick / Belfast, Antrim on August 11 2019, peacefully in the wonderful care of all the staff at the Mater Private Hospital. Beloved husband of Breeda, loving father to Sarah, Sinéad, Caoimhe and Deirdre. Joe will be sadly missed by his wife, daughters, sons-in-law Jan, Paul, Kevin and Ronan; grandchildren Cillian, Jude and Sarah, Hannah, Joseph and Grace, Oscar and Macan and Corrie, Hugh and Lochlann, his brothers and sisters Noel, Patricia, Colm and Mairéad; extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at The Frank Jennings Funeral Home, Greendale Road, Foxfield, Raheny between 5pm and 7pm on Wednesday, 14 August. Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday, 15 August, the Feast of the Assumption, at St. Fintan’s Church, Sutton. Funeral after Mass to St. Fintan’s Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Mater Foundation.

The death has occurred of Joe Brooks (Drumorna, Cloughkeating, Patrickswell, Co. Limerick, formerly of Fountain, Ennis, Co. Clare) August 12th 2019, peacefully at Portland, North Circular Road, Limerick. Beloved husband of Noreen. Dearly loved father of Michelle, Aidan, Joseph and Sarah. Brother of the late Fr Michael. Sadly missed by his son-in-law Sean, daughter-in-law Johanna, his beloved grandchildren Mia, Thomas, Jamie, Emma, Grace and Ellie, brothers Donal, Thomas, sisters Maura Cogswell and Ann Hurley, sister-in-law Phil, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at Raheen Church on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Crecora Cemetery.