University of Limerick to host workshops on sexual consent

THE University of Limerick is to host a sexual consent workshop this week.

Last year UL ran 48 consent workshops, primarily delivered by student life officers at the university.

It is hoped to expand the number of workshops on offer this year following the successful workshops last year.

Serena O’Hare, welfare officer with UL Student Life is organising this Thursday's event.

The workshop will be delivered by colleagues from the National University of Ireland in Galway (NUIG), who pioneered the workshops.

71% of students who have undertaken the workshop say they “feel well informed about sexual consent” after attending compared to 29% surveyed pre-workshop.

60% of those attending the workshop agree that they “have the skills to deal with sexual consent” after attending a workshop compared to 28% pre-workshop.

Since the launch of the scheme in 2015, over 4,000 third-level students in Ireland’s institutions have benefited from the workshops.

Student Officers will also be liaising with other departments to run workshops throughout the semester, with the next workshop looking to be hosted in week three of the upcoming semester.

The plan is also to run additional workshops during the Aware campaign week, which is week four of semester two.