BREAKING: Two arrested after €140k drugs seizure in County Limerick

TWO MEN have been arrested after gardai seized around €140,000 worth of drugs in a County Limerick village on Sunday.

A premises was searched in Castleconnell as part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs, led by the Divisional Drugs Unit in Castleconnell and assisted by other units from Henry Street and Roxboro Road Garda stations.



During the searches gardai seized approximately €20,000 of cannabis herb (pending analysis), approximately €120,000 of cocaine (pending analysis), along with a quantity of MDMA and a number of shotgun cartridges.



The two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested and detained contrary to section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Henry Street and Roxboro Road Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.