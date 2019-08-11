Deaths in Limerick - August 11, 2019

The death has occurred of George Young, Abbey Lane, Sir Harry's Mall, Limerick City, Limerick. Formerly of Moyross, Limericl, George, died (peacefully) at St. John's Hospital. Very deeply regretted by his loving daughter Susan, grandchildren Teresa, Mike, Alan, David, Jacinta, Matthew & Kieran, great-grandchildren, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday (August 15th) from 3pm to 4pm. Funeral arriving at Corpus Christi Church, Moyross on Friday (August 16th) for 11am Mass with funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of St. John's Hospital, Limerick.