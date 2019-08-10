Busy morning for Limerick fire and rescue services

IT WAS a busy Saturday morning for Green and Blue Watch in Mulgrave Street and Cappamore, with three separate incidents requiring their services - yet with no injuries reported at any scenes.

At 7.15am Green Watch were mobilised to a river rescue incident by the Clayton Hotel, Limerick city, as an individual threatened to enter the water.

Fortunately, gardai and ambulance service members prevented the individual from doing so, and fire services were not needed on arrival.

At approx 08:50 Green Watch and Newport Fire Brigade were mobilised to a road traffic collision on the M7 with Cappamore asked to stand-by and cover Limerick City until the incident was dealt with.

There were no reported injuries at the scene and the road was soon reopened.

Subsequently, Cappamore along with one appliance from the M7 incident were mobilised to a second one-vehicle collision near Castleconnell along with another appliance crewed by Blue Watch who were coming on shift, again with no injuries reported at the scene.

All incidents were dealt with successfully and all appliances were back on station by 10.30am, according to Limerick Fire and Rescue.