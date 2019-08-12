Limerick man, 65, jailed for abusing boys for his own sexual gratification

A MAN who abused several young boys for his own sexual gratification and pleasure has been jailed for three and-a-half years.

Bernard Kiely, 65, who has an address at Mount Kenneth, Limerick, had pleaded guilty to seven sample charges of indecently assaulting a young boy as well as two charges relating to a different teenager.

During a sentencing hearing, Sergeant Mairead Reidy said all of the offences occurred at locations in the city over a number of years during the early 1980s.

She told John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting, one of the victims first met the defendant at a sports club of which they were both members at the time.

A number of the offences, which involved inappropriate touching and masturbation, took place at a clubhouse while others took place in the back of a van which was owned by the accused man.

On one occasion Mr Kiely asked the teenager if he would “strip for a fiver” and following a number of the incidents he warned him not to tell anyone saying he would not be believed.

Graphic details of the offences were outlined during the hearing which was closed to the public given the nature of the evidence being heard.

Judge Tom O’Donnell was told both victims were sexually inexperienced and that one of them regularly took a bath after the incidents had happened.

Sergeant Reidy said one of the victims made a complaint to gardai in late 2013 and that she called to the home of the defendant the following May.

While Mr Kiely made admissions, he disputed aspects of the allegations against him – saying they had been exaggerated.

The now 65-year-old told gardai he know his actions were “completely and utterly wrong” and that if he could turn back the clock if he would.

“I just took advantage,” he said adding: “I’m very regretful from the bottom of my heart.”

In a victim impact statement, one of the victims, now aged 50, described how he began drinking and self-harming in an effort to stop the pain and to get on with his life while the second victim stated he still suffers flashbacks and is attending counselling and taking medication.

“You will never know how this has affected me,” he wrote adding he does not believe he will ever get full closure.

Mr Kiely has a number of previous convictions for similar offences and received a lengthy prison sentence for sexual assault more than a decade ago – at which time his name was placed on the register of sexual offenders.

Barrister Eimear Carey said her client was abused as a young child and that he struggled for many years to come to terms with his sexuality.

“He experimented with young males – it was utterly and totally wrong,” she said.

Seeking leniency, she asked the court to note his admissions there was no violence involved in any of the offences.

Mr Kiely, the court heard, is at a moderate risk of reoffending.

Imposing sentence, Judge Tom O’Donnell said the pre-meditated nature of the assaults and the defendant’s previous history were aggravating factors.

He said both victims had been deeply affected by Mr Kiely’s actions and that any sentence had to reflect the gravity of the offence.