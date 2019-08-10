Galway Rose, Órla, has very strong links with Limerick town

THE Galway Rose, Órla McDaid, got some good advice from her granny, retired teacher Sheila McDaid from Askeaton.

When it came to a choice between red and green for Órla’s evening gown for her on-stage interview with Daithí O’Sé in the famous Rose Dome, Sheila didn’t hesitate. “Green of course,” she declared. “Emerald green.”

And so, when Órla steps out into the glare of television lights and before a full-to-capacity Dome later this month, she will be wearing a green dress, designed specially for her by Roscommon designer Geraldine O’Meara.

Órla, and her dad, Garvan, who now lives in Co Galway, have high hopes that Granny will be sitting in that audience for the occasion, along with Órla’s aunt, Dympna Mangan from Ardagh and as many other relations and friends as possible.

And there are a lot of them. Garvan is one of a family of 14 born to Sheila and the late Eamonn McDaid who reared their family in Church St, Askeaton where Sheila still lives. Sheila was a primary teacher in Ballysteen and Askeaton while Eamon worked with Nash’s of Newcastle West and later with Southern Chemicals. Órla’s mum, Louise, a Roscommon woman, is from a family of 13. “We have such a big family, not everyone will be able to come,” Órlad said.

Happily, another McDaid lives in Tralee and their home is destined to be McDaid central for the week of the festival.

For Órla, the festival will kick off on August 19 with two days of meeting and getting to know the other Roses in Kildare before heading for Tralee on Wednesday, August 21 when she will be introduced to her two escorts for the first time.

“It will be a great week, celebrating being Irish,” she predicted, but she admitted to getting a big nervous as the festival comes ever closer.

“I have watched the Rose of Tralee since I was a child and I have always loved watching it,” she continued. But it was only this year that she first seriously thought about putting her name forward.

It was a good move as this year, thanks to a rule change, Galway was selected as one of 32 locations to have a competing Rose. And once she was selected as the Galway Rose, Órla knew she would be appearing in the Dome on the two nights of the selection.

Órla originally trained as a veterinary nurse, and worked initially in Dublin. But she explained: “I am not a city girl and I wanted to come back to the West.”

She worked for some time in Ennis but then last year, decided to return to college to get a Masters in Education. With one year done and one to go, she is hoping to teach biology and agricultural science in her new career.

Her dad Garvan is very much looking forward to the Rose festival also. “It will be good fun. We have never been involved before. It will be something new, something to experience.”

This year, Limerick has four chances to secure the coveted title of Rose of Tralee. Wearing the sash for Limerick is Dr Sinéad Flanagan, from Adare on whom all Limerick hopes are heaped. But Jordan Balfry, from Caherconlish, who works in a maximum security men’s prison, is this year’s Melbourne Rose. And the New York Rose is Elena Evangelou, the daughter of Pallaskenry woman Katherine Downey, who moved to New York around 25 years ago where she married her Cypriot husband Constantinos.