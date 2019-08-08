Met Eireann issues yellow rainfall warning for Limerick
Spot flooding is likely in some areas following heavy rainfall this evening
Met Eireann has issued a yellow rainfall warning for Limerick and the rest of Munster as well as south Leinster from this evening.
Heavy rain will spread from the south Thursday evening and night. Accumulations of 25 to 40mm will occur over a relatively short time period. Spot flooding is likely in some areas.
The weather service’s yellow warning is valid from Thursday 7pm to to Friday 7am.
