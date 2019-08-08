Limerick's Live 95 retains top spot locally among radio stations

LIVE 95 has maintained its market leading position in Limerick, the latest radio listenership figures have confirmed.

According to the official Ipsos/MRBI JNLR figures, almost 100,000 people tune into the radio station every week, which equates to over 60% of the available audience across the city and county.

The figures, which have just been published cover the 12 months to the end of July 2019.

“The power of radio really is amazing with over 80% of Limerick listeners tuning into a radio station every day of the week. At Live 95, we're delighted to play our part in contributing to the radio that local listeners enjoy and we're grateful that so many find a home with their local station," said Live 95's Station Director, Joe Nash.

"We've a really dedicated team here who work incredibly hard to deliver the best service to listeners and advertisers and I want to thank them for their dedication and commitment to the radio station," he added.