Met Eireann issue rainfall warning for Limerick

MET Eireann has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for the Limerick area.

The weather forecaster is warning of heavy thundery downpours this afternoon and evening, with a risk this will lead to flash flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

Intense rainfall amounting to up to 30 milimetres in a short period of time are likely.

Already today, the weather in the city has been chilly and overcast, with showers of rain.

The status yellow warning is in place until 10pm tonight.