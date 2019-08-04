Over €12,000 worth of drugs seized in Kerry

MORE than €12,000 of suspected illegal drugs have been seized following a major operation today.

Gardai from the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by officers from Ballybunion and Listowel seized €12,500 worth of suspected cannabis plants, cannabis herb and cocaine.

Four searches were carried out, with cannabis plants worth an estimated €11,200 were recovered.

A total of €700 worth of cocaine was seized, and €600 worth of cannabis.

No arrests have yet been made, but gardai are following a definite line of enquiry.