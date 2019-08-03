Woman injured following Limerick road crash

A WOMAN has been injured following a crash on the N21 road just outside Rathkeale.

The crash - which took place just after 2.30pm - was caused when a car was in a collission with a camper-van on the Croagh side of Rathkeale. The woman was in the camper-van.

The road has been closed in both directions, with traffic quite slow on approach. The Limerick Fire Service and gardai are in attendance.

It's understood the injuries are serious, but not life-threatening.

Elsewhere on this route into Adare, there is southbound traffic queue of almost four kilometres.

Motorists are being asked and advised to take alternative routes.