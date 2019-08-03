Baby joy for Munster rugby star as little girl is born

Nick Rabbitts

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

New parents: Munster star CJ Stander and his wife Jean-Marie, who has just given birth to a little girl | PICTURE: ALAN PLACE/FUSIONSHOOTERS

THE August Bank Holiday weekend has got off to the best possible start for international rugby star CJ Stander and his wife Jean-Marie.

For the pair have revealed their first child, a little baby girl, has been born.

CJ took to Instagram to share the wonderful news of the birth of baby Everli. He also said his wife Jean-Marie is “a legend and doing great”.

Jean-Marie, an international swimming star, confirmed the news of her pregnancy on St Valentine’s Day last.

We can only dream where these tiny feet will go in her lifetime. Our only hope is that they never forget the way home ❤️ . . . Everli Stander. 2 August 2019. @jmneethling is a legend and doing great. Looking forward to taking my girls home soon. #shotgunsloaded

