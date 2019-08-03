Baby joy for Munster rugby star as little girl is born

THE August Bank Holiday weekend has got off to the best possible start for international rugby star CJ Stander and his wife Jean-Marie.

For the pair have revealed their first child, a little baby girl, has been born.

CJ took to Instagram to share the wonderful news of the birth of baby Everli. He also said his wife Jean-Marie is “a legend and doing great”.

Jean-Marie, an international swimming star, confirmed the news of her pregnancy on St Valentine’s Day last.