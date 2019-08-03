Baby joy for Munster rugby star as little girl is born
New parents: Munster star CJ Stander and his wife Jean-Marie, who has just given birth to a little girl | PICTURE: ALAN PLACE/FUSIONSHOOTERS
THE August Bank Holiday weekend has got off to the best possible start for international rugby star CJ Stander and his wife Jean-Marie.
For the pair have revealed their first child, a little baby girl, has been born.
CJ took to Instagram to share the wonderful news of the birth of baby Everli. He also said his wife Jean-Marie is “a legend and doing great”.
Jean-Marie, an international swimming star, confirmed the news of her pregnancy on St Valentine’s Day last.
