Tickets sell out for Limerick's JP McManus Pro-Am

TICKETS for the JP McManus Pro-Am 2020 have officially sold out.

The news was announced on the event's Instagram page this Friday morning.

The competition will attract a host of celebrities and players including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm, Henrik Stenson, Niall Horan and Mark Wahlberg.

July 2020 will see the sixth staging of the JP McManus Pro-Am The tournament will be held in Adare Manor 6 and 7 July, at the Adare Manor Hotel Golf Club.

Charitable organisations in the Midwest will benefit from the Pro-Am, with millions raised since the event was first held in 1990.

Pro-Am ticket caps were priced at €50 before rising to €100. This admits holders to both days of the tournament.