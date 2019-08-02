Woman rescued from county Limerick house fire

A WOMAN in her 40's was rescued from a house fire at approximately 2am this Friday morning by Limerick fire services.

The woman, who sustained serious injuries, was rescued from an upstairs bedroom in the house on Shanabooley Road, Ballynanty by members of Mulgrave Street fire service.

The three fire units spent approximately one hour extinguishing the fire, with the cause of the incident currently being investigated by Gardaí.