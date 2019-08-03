Suspended sentence over grow house found in county Limerick attic

A MAN who admitted growing cannabis plants at his home has avoided an immediate custodial sentence.

William Connery, 59, of Glenanaar, Ardpatrick was prosecuted on indictment before Limerick Circuit Court in relation to a seizure which was made on September 28, 2016.

During a sentencing hearing, Detective Garda Denise Fitzgerald said the defendant’s home was searched after gardai received confidential information that drugs were to be found at the property.

She told Lily Buckley BL there was a strong smell of cannabis at the house when gardai arrived and that 28 plants - at various stages of growth - were found in the attic.

Ten plants were ready for harvesting and had a potential street value of around €8,000.

The detective said an improvised lighting system had been installed in the attic and that food for the cannabis plants was also found during the search.

In addition, three boxes containing ‘herbal material’ were found in the defendant’s bedroom.

While Mr Connery was not present when gardai arrived, he accepted responsibility for the plants telling gardai “they are mine yeah”.

He later told gardai he had “found a few seeds” which he planted in ordinary plastic pots.

As the plants matured, he installed lighting claiming there was an element of “trial and error”.

The defendant told gardai that he intended “smoking” the cannabis himself and he did not intend growing any more plants as it was “too much bother”.

Judge Tom O’Donnell was told two relatives of Mr Connery have also been prosecuted, before the district court, in relation to the seizure.

Barrister Brian McInerney said while his client has some historical convictions, he had not come to the attention of gardai for more than 25 years prior to the offence.

He noted his client was “not the target” of the initial search warrant and he submitted what was found at the house was “not a sophisticated grow house”.

He added that the “quality of gardening was not the best”.

Judge O’Donnell was told four other adults live in the house where the drugs were found and that any trial would have been difficult without Mr Connery’s cooperation and guilty plea.

“No admissions - no case,” he stated.

Mr McInerney said the actions of his client were amateur and that it would be unjust and not in the public interest to jail him.

While accepting the defendant had made admissions and pleaded guilty, Judge O’Donnell said the charge before the court was serious.

The judge imposed an 18 month prison sentence which he suspended for 18 months.

Despite the poor quality of the harvest, he formally ordered that the plants be destroyed.