Limerick criminal threatened to ‘chop up’ victim

A KNIFE-wielding criminal who threatened to ‘chop up’ another man during a late night altercation in the city centre has avoided an immediate prison sentence.

Jonathan Kelly, 27, who has an address at O’Malley Park, Southill had pleaded guilty to a number of charges relating to the incident which happened at Cornmarket Row in the early hours of May 6, 2017.

Garda Tom Moroney told Limerick Circuit Court the victim, who was aged in his mid 20s, was outside a fast food premises when he was approached by the defendant who threatened to “cut him into pieces”.

He told John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting, Mr Kelly mistakenly believed the victim was part of a group of young men who had attacked him earlier in the night.

Gardai were alerted shortly after 4am and the defendant was arrested around 90 minutes later.

During interview, he claimed he had been stabbed in the face prior during a separate incident earlier and that he mistakenly believed the victim was one of the perpetrators.

He admitted making the threats telling gardai he found the knife on the street shortly beforehand.

Judge Tom O’Donnell was told the defendant was highly intoxicated when arrested and that he was agitated and angry.

He told gardai he was “drunk and stupid” and that he didn’t know what he was doing.

While the victim, Garda Moroney said, was not physically injured he told gardai he was in fear and believed his assailant intended injuring him.

The knife which was recovered by gardai had an eight-inch blade.

Mr Kelly, who has more than 70 previous convictions, has never worked and is in receipt of social welfare.

Imposing sentence, Judge O’Donnell noted the defendant – a father-of-four young children – had a “very difficult and chaotic” upbringing and that he was in and out of care while growing up.

He accepted that Mr Kelly is making efforts to address his addiction problems and that he is no longer taking drugs and is doing voluntary work.

He said what happened was very frightening for the inured party but that he was willing to give Mr Kelly a chance.

He imposed a two and-a-half year prison sentence, which he suspended in its entirety.