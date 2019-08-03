Limerick mother’s plea: Help us help our little boy, 4

THE MOTHER of a four-year-old boy who suffers with a condition so rare that doctors had never heard of it is appealing for support so her little boy can live a more comfortable life.

James Carroll from Bruff cannot talk, walk or sit up unaided. He is fully dependant for every aspect of his daily life, including eating, drinking, changing, moving and playing. His mother Louise Roche Carroll, who is originally from Kilmallock is aware of only two other children, in America, with the same condition.

James was born with a mutation of the gene CACNA1G causing spinocerebellar ataxia type 42.

He can suffer with severe digestive problems, agitation and cramps in his legs which can be very painful.

“Last night we had the worst episode we’ve ever had - the worst we’ve ever seen and the longest it went on for,” Louise told the Leader this Tuesday.

“You can’t describe it. I took a video for the paediatrician because you can’t describe it. It is complete and utter horrific screaming. He kicks. My legs are all bruised and it’s not his fault - you are trying to hold him and he is in so much pain.”

While Louise was reluctant initially to seek support, she was persuaded by her family that it would be the best thing for James.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched entitled James' Journey: Help Our Hero.

Louise and her husband William Carroll from Banogue purchased a transport van two months ago to make travelling more comfortable for James.

The aim now is to build an extension to the family home outside Bruff to include a wet room and bedroom for James' needs and also in time extend his kitchen to have space for him to be part of family life.

“At the moment Willie sits into the shower and James sits onto his lap. I can’t wash him by myself. He loves being down on the floor -it’s his only freedom. But he can kick the fireplace or the table and he doesn’t know not to kick it again. He can’t crawl but he can roll.”

William works full-time while Louise works two days a week to help cover the costs of James’ needs.

“With something like this most mums or dads don’t work - the appointments are just constant. We never do much or go places - there wouldn’t be a lot extra for anything outside of the day-to-day stuff,” Louise explained.

Louise and William had no inkling during the pregnancy that there was any issue with their baby’s health.

“James was our rainbow baby. We had lost a baby before James. I was eleven weeks gone. I did have gestational diabetes while pregnant with James so I was seen a lot more than in your average pregnancy and had a lot more scans but everything seemed absolutely perfect. We were delighted.”

James had spent a couple of days after his birth in the intensive care section due to jaundice and difficulty feeding. Other than that, Louise and William didn’t realise that there was anything seriously wrong. James then developed seizures at four weeks old.

“We only got his diagnosis last November,” says Louise of James who turned four in February. “I contacted St Joseph’s Foundation in Charleville when he was seven months old as I knew things weren’t as they should be. We never had a name for it. I have found two children in America with the same gene mutation but they are nothing like James, they have been up walking around and talking whereas James has never walked or will ever talk. I haven't heard of anyone in Ireland or the rest of Europe suffering with it, and the doctors don’t know of anyone either.”

In the long-term swallowing and breathing difficulties could be a serious problem for James.

“Our paediatrician keeps telling us she doesn’t have a crystal ball. I asked the paediatrician after we got the diagnosis, do we need to worry about the length of time we have with him and she said, not at the moment. She had never of his condition before - she was like us trying to Google it. You just don’t know how ataxia will affect people - it is degenerative.”

Meanwhile, on Sunday, August 25 a 10k run/5k family walk in aid of James' Journey takes place at Bruff Rugby Club at 1pm. Registration starts from 12.15pm. €10 per adult runner and €5 per adult walking. Free entry for children.