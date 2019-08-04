Limerick hospitals group gives voice to service users

THE NEW Patient Council at UL Hospitals Group wants to offer patients a strong voice when it comes to planning and delivering acute hospital services in the Mid-west

The Patient Council, established in 2016, enables patients and their relatives to become active partners in UL Hospitals Group. And following a call for expressions of interest, five new members of the public have been added to the Patient Council this year.

The Patient Council advises the Hospital Group on ways to improve services and the hospital experience for patients and families who use any of its six hospitals. It provides a strong independent voice for patients, service users and their families. It comprises 11 members of the public and eight UL Hospitals Group staff.

John Hannafin, chairman of Patient Council, commented: “In recent years, the Department of Health and the HSE have expressed a desire for more efficient and effective care for patients and families accessing hospital services. Patient representatives are participating in a consultative capacity at hospital group level and on regional and national forums.”

Members of the Patient Council are already making a contribution in improving services through their involvement in various committees and projects within UL Hospitals Group.