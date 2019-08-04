Young man broke into Limerick city homes

A YOUNG man will be sentenced later in the year after he admitted breaking into a number of student houses.

Evan Hughes, 22, who has an address at Elm Vale, Riverbank, Annacotty, has pleaded guilty to a number of burglary charges relating to offences which happened at houses in the Castletroy area of the city.

The break-ins happened on various dates between April 29, 2018 and February 10, 2019.

After his client formally pleaded guilty, barrister Brian McInerney requested a sentencing date as early as possible,

Judge Tom O’Donnell noted this and he adjourned the matter to the end of October for evidence.