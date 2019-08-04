Limerick parents hold birthday party for daughter who would have turned 16

SARAH Crowe may be gone but her beautiful spirit lives on in her family, friends and the whole of Kilfinane.

She passed away in March 2016 after a long and brave battle with the extremely rare condition, Alpers. Sarah was only 12. The girl with the most beautiful, big blue eyes would have turned 16 this July. Her parents, David and Mary, and family celebrated her life and marked her birthday in McGrath’s on Saturday night with an 80s disco. The place was thronged because Sarah was so loved and adored in Kilfinane.

“A 16th is a landmark birthday and we wanted to make it special. It was a fantastic night. Everyone enjoyed it. She loved parties,” said dad, David.

“Music was very important in her life and she liked lots of different types of music. I tend to listen to heavy metal, which she liked, but she also liked Abba as well. She liked every kind of music so an 80s disco was perfect. Sarah would have been in her chair singing along. She was definitely smiling down.”

All funds raised will go to Cliona’s Foundation. Over €4,000 was collected with money still to be counted.

The syndrome didn’t present itself until Sarah was 18-months-old. Alpers is a progressive, degenerative disease of the central nervous system.

David and Mary have never forgotten the support they got from Cliona’s Foundation at the very beginning when Sarah was diagnosed and throughout her life.

“What Brendan and Terry Ring do with Cliona’s Foundation is truly amazing. When Sarah got sick first we were up in Temple Street for five or six weeks. You don’t be long going through whatever bit of savings you have. They helped us. We were one of the first few families that they helped and I never forgot that.

“I am good friends with Brendan and Terry - they are great people. They would always ring to see how Sarah was. They were always very thoughtful and kind to us. There was only one charity we were going to do it for and it was Cliona’s Foundation,” said David. Many came straight down after the match in Croke Park to McGrath’s.

“Kilfinane is just an amazing town – people are so good. We had people that couldn’t go, walking up to us on the street and giving us money. A woman just came to the door, her mother gave her money to give to us. Her husband gave money on the night but she forgot her purse. He gave more than enough for the two of them but she wanted to give something as well.

“We got lots of help from family, friends and Cliona’s Foundation; businesses gave spot prizes; the DJ didn’t take a penny - everybody did everything they could so it would be a perfect night and it was,” said David. Most importantly of all, he says, is the money will help families with very ill children.