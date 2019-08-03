Limerick man jailed for stealing charity boxes

PATRICK Quilligan, 50 O’Connor Park, Ardagh, was sentenced to 14 days in jail for stealing an estimated €100 from charity boxes at the Applegreen petrol station in Coolanoran, Ardagh on July 11 last year.

Inspector Andrew Lacey said the offence occurred about 10pm and involved a number of charity collection boxes situated near the Subway counter. He was identified on CCTV, the inspector said.

Pleading for his client, Michael O’Donnell said he had been battling drug addiction for years, particularly since the death of his father.

“He barely recollects the matter,” he said but his client wasn’t in a position to pay compensation.

Recognisance with leave to appeal was fixed at Mr Quilligan’s own bond of €250.