Kodaline and Kygo applaud Limerick children's Irish version of song

NORWEGIAN DJ Kygo and Irish band Kodaline have delighted local children by liking their version of their song Raging as gaeilge.

During Spraoi na Gaeilge - an Irish language summer camp based in Caherelly NS, Ballybricken - children were taught songs through Irish.

In the first week, Alan Finnegan, of Spraoi na Gaeilge, said they did Wake Me Up by Avicii which was made popular by Coláiste Lurgan.

“But we wanted to do a song that has never been done before in our second week. We all love Kygo and Kodaline's music and as we browsed through their songs we sat down for a half hour and translated their collaboration Raging into Irish, Fraochta.

“We taught it to the children during the camp and then they performed it for family and friends at a céilí we organised. We were very happy with how it turned out,” said Alan.

It has proven to be very popular on Spraoi na Gaeilge’s social media platforms with thousands of views.

“And to top it all off Kygo himself liked the video of the performance on Instagram, Steve Garrigan, lead singer of Kodaline and Jason Boland, bass guitarist, also liked it,” said Alan.

The children, aged seven to 14, are mainly from east Limerick but also travelled from Limerick city, Clare and Tipperary to attend Spraoi na Gaeilge.