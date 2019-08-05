Limerick driver banned and fined for road offences

The defendant was not present to hear the charges in Newcastle West Court

JOHN Flynn, Small House, Fairhill, Rathkeale was fined €1,000 and disqualified from driving for two years when he was convicted, at Newcastle West court, of driving without insurance at Cloghacloka, Patrickswell last January 1. 

He was fined a further €300 for driving without insurance and €300 for driving at 142kph in a 120kph zone.

Mr Flynn was not in court to answer charges nor was he represented. Charges of failing to produce licence and insurance were taken into consideration.