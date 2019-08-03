Woman hit with charges over insurance and mobile phone in Limerick court

SINEAD McDonagh, 68 The Paddocks, Newcastle West, was fined €100 and was disqualified from driving for two years when she was convicted, at the local court, of driving without insurance at Killeline last September 26. The court was told she had one conviction for a previous offence of driving without insurance.

Pleading for her client, solicitor Kate Cussen said she was driving her mother’s car on the day which was insured and she thought there was open insurance.

“She had her own policy in place on the following day,” Ms Cussen said.

Recognisance with leave to appeal was fixed at €250. In a second case, Ms McDonagh was fined €50 for holding a mobile phone while driving at Sheehan’s Rd last October 1.

“She wasn’t speaking on the phone. She was just checking the time,” Ms Cussen said.

“If you are checking it, you are not looking at the road,” Judge Mary Larkin said, pointing out that the offence was “holding” a phone while driving.