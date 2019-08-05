Suspended sentence in Limerick court for serial offender

A PATRICKSWELL man with 114 previous convictions, nine of which were for driving without insurance, appeared before Judge Mary Larkin at Newcastle West court to face another charge of driving without insurance.

Thomas Kiely, Barnakyle, Patrickswell, pleaded to the offence which took place at Main St, Patrickswell last November 4.

Solicitor Michael O’Donnell, said his client was currently in prison and due for release in October.

He was anxious to resume contact with his young family, the solicitor added. He was taking courses in prison. “He will not be back again,” Mr O’Donnell said.

“‘It’s about time I copped on’ were his words.”